The Morning After: A microwave with a 27-inch touchscreen

We're wrapping up 2024, so why not do it with some frivolous CES announcements? Like this premium (it has to be premium!) microwave from LG, with a touchscreen bigger than your iPad. I'm not sure what you'll watch in the three-and-a-half minutes it takes to heat that butter chicken curry, but you can do it in glorious full HD resolution.

LG LG

The touchscreen integrates with LG's ThinQ Smart Home Dashboard if you think it's the right time to change channels on your TV or tinker with compatible Matter and Thread devices, like smart lights and er, and other things. It can also pair with the company's induction range oven to display cooking progress if you struggle to crane your neck from your microwave to your kitchen burners. It's no washing machine inside a washing machine, but still, you gotta love CES.

LG is on a trip this year.

– Mat Smith

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The breach was first reported on December 8.

Documents and workstations at the US Treasury Department were accessed during a cyberattack linked to a "China state-sponsored Advanced Persistent Threat actor." The attack was pretty bad, and it's been cited as "a major cybersecurity incident." The Treasury Department said it has worked with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the FBI to understand the full scope of the breach but hasn't shared how long files and workstations were accessible or what was accessed. Beijing has denied any involvement.

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DJI's Neo made aerial video accessible for everyone.

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Honesty? 2024 was a dull year for cameras, with new devices offering small tweaks and minor improvements. But drones? Specifically, entry-level ones? DJI made it an intriguing year, spitting out multiple models, including the versatile, easy-to-use Neo, all while fending off the US government's plans to ban sales from the company.

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