The Morning After: Apple makes it cheaper to repair its MacBook Pro speakers

A memo spotted by MacRumors indicated Apple Stores and Authorized Service Providers will be able to buy speakers as standalone components for the 14-inch and 16-inch M4 MacBook Pro with the M4 family of chips. A source added it’ll be an option for repairs on earlier MacBook Pro models with Apple silicon as well.

Until now, the speaker repair process entailed replacing the whole top case, including the battery and other parts, which understandably increased the cost. It may not necessarily be a simpler repair — the guide shows a rather involved process — but not having to also replace other parts should shave the price.

They captured data on 800,000 users.

Hackers breached an online course founded by far-right influencer and accused human trafficker Andrew Tate. The hackers captured data on more than 800,000 users and revealed the email addresses of around 325,000. The unnamed hackers cite “hacktivism” as their motive, suggesting an issue with Tate’s toxicity and his alleged propensity for sex trafficking underage girls. This isn’t the first time this year Tate’s site has been hacked. Back in July, over a million users and 22 million messages were exposed.

A law passed earlier this year will let the CMA hand out hefty fines.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has “provisionally concluded” Apple’s restrictive mobile browser policies limit innovation. Google is also guilty of this, but Apple’s more closed ecosystem has become the focus. The board says third-party browser developers have complained they’re constricted by rules, like Apple’s requirement to use the company’s WebKit browser engine. The CMA’s summary of Apple’s hearing reveals the iPhone maker argued it restricts browser engines to “ensure users get the best security, privacy and performance on iOS devices,” which sounds familiar .

Easily adjustable earplugs.

Loop’s latest earplugs are an improved version of the original Switch that introduced changing sound filter levels while the earplugs are in your ears. They can safely filter loud noise without overly muffling the sound for social gatherings, concerts, commuting and more — better still, they’re very comfortable.

