The Morning After: Our verdict on Apple’s new AirPods 4

Apple expanded its AirPod family with two new models last week. We’ve now tested out the AirPods 4 — and a second version with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) — and we have some thoughts. Improved sound quality and some advanced features are the key additions, but you’re more likely to notice the redesigned shape for keeping the buds more firmly (and comfortably) lodged in ears.

Engadget

With the ANC version, Apple offers useful noise cancellation while keeping your ears open — no silicone tips. There are also a lot of Pro features, but the issue is the more technically capable AirPods Pro are often on sale, undercutting those $179 buds.

I wouldn’t have guessed it, but the basic $129 AirPods 4 may be the better deal.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Flappy Bird’s creator wants you to know he’s got nothing to do with the new version

Apple’s iOS 18 is available now

iOS 18 preview: Waiting on Apple Intelligence

The ban on outlets like RT will take effect over the next few days.

Meta has banned RT and other Russian state media outlets on its platforms, which include Facebook and Instagram. “After careful consideration, we expanded our ongoing enforcement against Russian state media outlets,” the company told Engadget. “Rossiya Segodnya, RT and other related entities are now banned from our apps globally for foreign interference activity.” This comes days after the Biden–Harris administration publicly accused RT of spreading propaganda and disinformation online.

Continue reading.

And who hurt you?

Meta

The New York Times has brought its all-conquering daily word game to a new platform in the shape of Meta Quest headsets. Wordle VR works in much the same way as the game on your phone or computer, with six attempts to guess a five-letter word. Except you’re wearing a VR headset.

Continue reading.





The fall Prime Day sale returns on October 8.

Amazon’s big sale event / buyer’s remorse generator will return this year on October 8 and 9, giving us all the more reason to call it October Prime Day as we have done in years past. Prime Day in July remains Amazon’s biggest sale event for Prime members, but ever since its debut in 2022, October Prime Day provides subscribers with thousands of exclusive deals during the two-day window. In case you missed out on that Echo. Again.

Continue reading.