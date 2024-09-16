Apple's iOS 18 is available today, but your iPhone may not be compatible. All the eligible devices and new features coming

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Find out if your iPhone is eligible for the iOS 18 update, and when Apple Intelligence features launch.

Apple (Apple)

Apple just released its new iOS 18 for all eligible iPhones to download free today, which you can find in the Software Update settings. And if you're planning to buy one of the new iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro models coming available on September 20, they'll already have iOS 18 installed. But not every iPhone will be able to run iOS 18, and even the ones that can won't have all the bells and whistles of the new Apple Intelligence features.

That update stratification is nothing now. Generally each year, some older iPhone models are removed from Apple's iOS eligibility list. Last year, for instance, the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X were left off the compatibility list. That meant those iPhone owners couldn't update to iOS 17 and missed out on some notable features. On the flip side, some older hardware will get major new features: Consider the upcoming software update that effectively turns existing AirPods Pro headphones into a hearing aid, complete with a built-in hearing test. (Apple just received FDA authorization to release that feature later this year.)

We'll help you find out if your iPhone will support iOS 18, as well as Apple Intelligence. In addition, Apple has also released a firmware update for AirPods Pro 2. If you want a full list of all the new iOS 18, check out Apple's exhaustive list in PDF form (via MacRumors). Still catching up on everything new that Apple announced at its September 9 launch event? Check out our full AirPods 4 review, along with hands-on previews of the Apple Watch Series 10, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

iPhones compatible with iOS 18

We have good news: If you had an eligible phone last year when you updated to iOS 17, that device should still be compatible with iOS 18, according to Apple. That means you won't have to buy a new phone to check out most of the new software features.

iPhone SE (second generation or later)

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Put another way, if you have an iPhone from the 2017 model year or earlier (iPhone 8 or iPhone X), you can't upgrade to the latest iOS, but your phone should continue to work — albeit without the latest and greatest features.

Is your iPhone compatible with Apple Intelligence?

While your older device will still be able to support the latest iOS, chances are that you won't get to try the Apple Intelligence beta yet next month. Unless you have an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max — the top-end 2023 models — or one of the new iPhone 16 models, your iPhone isn't eligible.

When will Apple Intelligence features be available?

If your device is compatible with Apple Intelligence, you can start playing with some of those features in October, when they begin to hit those newer iPhones in subsequent updates.

The first round of Apple Intelligence features will be available in English in the US this October. In December, it'll become available in localized English to Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Additional language support, including Chinese, French, Japanese and Spanish, will be available sometime next year, Apple says.

As previously reported, Apple Intelligence will not be making its way to EU countries anytime soon. The American tech giant remains locked in a battle with European regulators over enforcement details of the EU's Digital Markets Act.

The biggest new iOS 18 features

While Apple Intelligence is by far the biggest update coming with iOS 18, its features are going to be released more piecemeal over the subsequent few months. And the more advanced features won't be available on older iPhone models aside from the iPhone 15 Pro series. But the rest of the iOS 18 features are available now. Here are just some of the highlights you can expect when you download Apple's new software.

Passwords app: Securely store all your credentials in one place, including passwords and security alerts that you can access directly in the app. (While this functionality currently exists in Settings, moving it to a new app should make it easier to locate and access.)

Improved Messages app: A new iMessages experience is bringing the option to bold, italicize, underline and strikethrough your text. You'll also be able to add animations to your text messages. The update is also bringing RCS to iPhones to better support Android compatibility.

An organized photos library: The Photos app is getting a redesign, which allows you to create and pin your own collections in the app — think "wedding photos" or "trip to Aruba." It removes the current tabbed bottom and leans into a grid layout. The updated carousel view that was touted at WWDC was removed during the beta process.

Personalized home screen layout: You'll finally get the option to rearrange your apps — for instance, you can leave the middle space open to display your home screen photo, and instead have your apps alone the border of the screen. You can also change the appearance of the apps by tinting them with any color, as well as making the apps larger.

There are plenty of other tweaks and improvements to keystone apps like Maps, Calendar, Safari and more. Check out Cherlynn Low's choices for the best hidden features of iOS 18 and its sibling Apple operating system updates, based on the betas released earlier this year.

Are MacOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, WatchOS 11 and tvOS 18 available now?

Here's when you can download the newest software updates on your other Apple devices (most are today as well).

MacOS Sequoia: September 16

iPadOS 18: September 16

WatchOS 11: September 16

tvOS 18: Apple hasn't announced an official date for its latest tvOS software update. It's still in public beta testing at this time, though it's close to the final stages, per MacRumors.

visionOS 2: September 16

As for AirPods, Apple has reportedly pushed new firmware to AirPods Pro earbuds to prep for the added features coming to that device with iOS 18. (Just note that hearing aid functionality mentioned above may not hit with the first wave of updates, despite its recent FDA clearance.)

Update, September 16, 1:55PM ET: Confirmed iOS 18 availability.

Update, September 12, 3:28PM ET: Added details about the FDA authorizing the hearing aid functionality for AirPods Pro.

Update, September 11, 12:13PM ET: New information added about new firmware pushed to AirPods Pro earbuds.

Update, September 10, 9:54AM ET: Added release dates for additional Apple OS software updates.

Update, September 9, 5:00PM ET: Added details regarding the lack of Apple Intelligence availability in EU countries.

Update, September 9, 3:37PM ET: This story has been updated with the announced release dates for iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence.