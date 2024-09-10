iPhone 16 hands-on: More Pro than I expected

It's the day after Apple launched the iPhone 16, and though I published my hands-on with the iPhone 16 Pro right after the event, I didn't have a lot of time to spare for the base models until today. With that extra time, I've been able to learn more about the differences between the standard iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro, and honestly I'm pleasantly surprised that there aren't that many.

One of the most obvious ways to tell the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro apart is in their color selections. The entry-level series has a pleasant, vibrant array of colors this year, with the teal, pink and blue options really catching my eye. These hues are saturated and punchy, compared to the light pastel shades from recent years. I especially like how deep the "ultramarine" blue is — the pictures don't do any of these finishes justice.

The entire iPhone 16 series has the new camera control, meaning you can use the hardware switch to launch the camera app, and then tweak settings like zoom, depth and tone. Having played with them both, I can confirm that they're equally clicky and satisfying to use. Unlike last year, where only the Pro models got the Action button, the iPhone 16 has similar controls, so you're not missing out on a dedicated key by opting for a cheaper model.

You also gain the ability to record spatial video and audio, thanks to the iPhone 16's updated cameras. In addition to a new ultrawide camera with autofocus and support for macro shots, the sensors have been realigned and are now vertically stacked atop each other. Most intriguing is that the iPhone 16 will also support the new Audio Mix feature that lets you more finely control the voices and sounds in your footage after capture.

It'd be easy to assume that the "four new studio-quality mics" on the iPhone 16 Pro are what's behind Audio Mix, but it appears to just be the ability to record spatial audio that enables the new feature. With this you can go into the iPhone 16's video editing interface, tap the tab for Audio Mix and choose between "In-frame," "Cinematic" and "Studio" options. The first one isolates the sound from subjects in the scene and cuts out background noise, while Studio mimics the acoustic environment of a recording studio, complete with dampening walls. Cinematic, meanwhile, consolidates all the sounds in the front and center of the space.

I was able to get a demo of the Audio Mix feature, and was really impressed that the iPhone 16 was able to isolate voices of people it recorded speaking in an echoey outdoor deck in Apple's new Observatory space. Not only did switching between the different mixes effectively change how loud the various sources of sound were, but it was also nice to learn that you can tune the volume of specific streams in each profile. This is something I'm going to want to play with a lot more to better understand it, but for now I'm very intrigued by the possibility of using an iPhone 16 for future Apple event videos.

One disappointing exclusion from the iPhone 16 is the multi-track recording feature coming to iPhone 16 Pro. That Voice Memo update is only going to be available on the Pro models.

In fact, here are the main upgrades if you spring for a Pro: ProMotion screens with higher refresh rates and Always On Display, as well as superior camera hardware with a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 5x telephoto option. The premium handsets also have support for 4K120p high-quality slo-mo footage and professional formats like ProRaw. The Pros also have the A18 Pro chip, compared to the iPhone 16's A18, and the differences mostly lie in GPU performance, so you might have a better time gaming on the more premium model.

Other differences are fairly minimal, like the titanium build and faster USB speeds on the Pros. In general, though, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus feel like much less of a trade off for the cost savings, and you're also getting more fun colors. They also seem like a greater improvement from their predecessors, which is a welcome change after years of incremental changes.

