The Morning After: Why aren’t you playing Balatro yet?

The game that could destroy the world. Or at least your work break.

As a regular reader of TMA, you might have picked up on regular references to the addictive card-game-that-isn’t-a-card-game, Balatro. If you want to get technical, it’s a single-player poker-themed rogue-like deck builder game where you build and modify your decks with powerful joker cards to overcome scores that increase in each round. (I am aware of how boring that makes it sound, but trust me: It’s amazing)

If you’re not playing it yet, get on it. The makers have announced a collaboration with a handful of games, introducing new themed decks based on The Witcher, Vampire Survivors (another addictive game recently added to Apple Arcade), Dave the Diver and Among Us.

These themed decks are seemingly the only twist. There are no super-powered new jokers, but a new challenge is welcome. Now, where’s that mobile version? According to the creator of Black Mirror, it could end humanity.

— Mat Smith

There are 12 charges in total.

French authorities have arrested Telegram boss Pavel Durov on charges that include money laundering and distributing child pornography. The charges reportedly come from a judicial investigation opened in July against an unnamed individual. The arrest has sparked debate around how much responsibility platform owners have for content on their platforms. Telegram denies the charges, while Elon Musk (ugh) has called for Durov’s release. French President Emmanuel Macron defended the arrest, stating France is committed to upholding the law.

A capable AI PC but issues with Windows on Arm.

The XPS 13 is a capable and stylish Copilot+ PC, but it’s still slower than the Intel model, at times. On top of that, it doesn’t run some games and apps. Sadly, battery life is also surprisingly average. With an NPU capable of 45TOPS, the laptop is better equipped for future AI features.

It’s set to launch in October.

HMD’s Barbie Phone finally has pricing and release info. The Mattel-sanctioned hot pink flip-phone launches in October — only 15 months after Greta Gerwig’s movie hit theaters! — for $129. Better late than never? Or just… never?

