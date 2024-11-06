The Morning After: Your Switch games will work on Nintendo’s next console

You won't have to worry about repurchasing your Nintendo favorites when the Switch’s successor finally arrives. In its earnings report, Nintendo said its next console will have backwards compatibility and be able to run games made for the Switch. In addition, Switch Online will also be available on the Switch 2.

The earnings report takes a philosophical tone in talking about the why. Its online service, Nintendo Account, ties a user’s history to one account and enables the company, it said, to “maintain a continuous relationship” with them across console generations.

We’re all waiting: Nintendo downgraded its sales forecast for the fiscal year due to a big decline in console sales compared to last year.

— Mat Smith

Japanese researchers just sent the world’s first wooden satellite to space, in a bid to figure out whether wood could be a future suitable material for all kinds of space activities. “With timber, a material we can produce by ourselves, we will be able to build houses, live and work in space forever,” said Takao Doi, an astronaut affiliated with Kyoto University.

While we felt the Kindle Colorsoft was a solid first stab at a color ereader by Amazon, there’s an issue. After several buyers pointed out that a yellow band was discoloring the bottom of the display, the same issue occurred on our review unit. Now, the company says it’s offering refunds and replacements for anyone seeing the same issue. For the time being, Amazon has delayed shipments of the ereader while it juggles replacements. We’ve also pulled the score from our review until it’s resolved.

Meta had plans to build an AI data center that relies on nuclear power in the US — it even already knew where it wanted to build the facility. According to the Financial Times, though, the company had to scrap its plans because a rare bee species was discovered on the land reserved for the project. The report didn’t say whether Meta is looking for a new site — one without rare bees.

