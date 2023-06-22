Get ready for a Zuck vs Musk cage fight Whether it moves from banter to the octagon remains to be seen.

I haven't watched a fight since Manny Pacquiao fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. way back in 2015, but I'd totally tune in if Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg duke it out in front of the camera. And I'm not the only one who would, based on the attention the idea of a fight between the two tech billionaires is getting on social media.

It all started when Musk reacted to a report about Meta's Twitter rival. Apparently, Meta chief product officer Chris Cox said the company has "been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run." Someone told him to be careful, because Zuckerberg does jiu jitsu now. "I’m up for a cage match if he is," Musk responded. As The Verge reports, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of the exchange as a story on his Instagram account with the note: "Send Me Location."

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

Zuckerberg has been training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu for around a year now, and his efforts have been well-documented — he even competed in a tournament back in May and won gold and silver medals. As for Musk, he said he has a great move called "The Walrus" where he just lies on top of the opponent and does nothing. His proposed venue for the fight? The UFC Octagon in Las Vegas.

I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

Since Musk Vs. Zuckerberg will be the main event, Engadget editors have a few suggestions for undercard matches. Satya Nadella Vs. Sundar Pichai would be almost as interesting to see, especially now that Bing has finally become part of the conversation, thanks to its AI chatbot. And then there's Snap CEO Evan Spiegel and Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who can take their mobile-first services' rivalry to the octagon. Since both Musk and Zuckerberg are looking for ways to monetize their platforms, the smart thing to do is to broadcast the event as pay-to-view live streams on Twitter Blue and Meta Verified. Of course, these are imaginary fights that will most likely not happen, but we're expecting a juicy check as thanks for our ideas if they do.