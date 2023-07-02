Gfycat is shutting down on September 1st

Gfycat is shutting down. In a notice spotted by Hacker News (via The Verge ), Snap, Gyfcat’s parent company, said it plans to shut down the GIF database and delete all user content in a few short weeks. “The Gfycat service is being discontinued,” a notification at the top of the website reads. “Please save or delete your Gfycat content by visiting https://www.gfycat.com and logging in to your account. After September 1, 2023, all Gfycat content and data will be deleted from gfycat.com.”

The news of Gfycat’s impending demise won’t come as a surprise to anyone who has tried to use the site in recent months. In May, Motherboard reported Snap had allowed Gfycat’s security certificates to expire. The oversight meant the platform temporarily became inaccessible to most internet users. However, even before that period of downtime, there were questions about whether anyone was still working at Gfycat. Over on Reddit , there are reports dating back months and even years of broken uploads and an unresponsive support team. The shutdown is a reminder nothing lasts, not even one of the most popular websites on the internet. That's well worth remembering as other platforms suffer from a different sort of neglect.