Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Lionsgate

'Ghost in the Shell' (the good one) arrives in 4K on September 8th

With support for both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
29m ago
Comments
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Ghost in the Shell steelbook (Best Buy Exclusive)
Lionsgate

Sponsored Links

Just in time for its 25th anniversary, Ghost in the Shell is getting a 4K Ultra HD rerelease. On September 8th, you’ll be able to buy Mamoru Oshii’s landmark film in a beautiful collection that will let you watch the 1995 feature across multiple formats.

Lionsgate has remastered both the original Japanese and English audio tracks for Dolby Atmos. There’s also support for Dolby Vision HDR. Included in the release is a digital copy of the movie. For good measure, you also get the film on Blu-ray. Special features include new audio commentaries from English scriptwriter Mary Claypool and Richard Epcar, who voices Batou in the dub. Best Buy will sell an exclusive steelbook version of the release that features the art of artist Orlando Arocena.

More than merely being an anime classic, Ghost in the Shell is a cultural touchpoint. Not only did it spawn multiple sequels, offshoots and a not very good live-action remake, but it also inspired the Wachowskis when they went to create The Matrix. It came at a time when the internet was just starting to change every facet of our world and it asked questions that still resonate today.

The entire set will set you back $23 (it’s currently listed at $19.29 on Amazon, while the steelbook is $19.99 + $3.99 shipping at Best Buy), a modest sum to own a masterpiece if you ask us.

Buy Ghost in the Shell 4K at Amazon - $19.29

Buy Ghost in the Shell 4K Steelbook at Best Buy - $19.99

In this article: art, av, 4K Ultra HD, culture, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, anime, Ghost in the Shell, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apple's App Store antitrust questions will be uncomfortable for Valve

Apple's App Store antitrust questions will be uncomfortable for Valve

View
Sony plans to test its prototype Vision-S electric car on public roads

Sony plans to test its prototype Vision-S electric car on public roads

View
eBussy is a modular EV that's also a camper, pickup truck and more

eBussy is a modular EV that's also a camper, pickup truck and more

View
Google is releasing a free phone backup tool for iOS

Google is releasing a free phone backup tool for iOS

View
What to expect from Samsung's Unpacked event next week

What to expect from Samsung's Unpacked event next week

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr