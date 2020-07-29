'Ghost in the Shell' (the good one) arrives in 4K on September 8th

Just in time for its 25th anniversary, Ghost in the Shell is getting a 4K Ultra HD rerelease. On September 8th, you’ll be able to buy Mamoru Oshii’s landmark film in a beautiful collection that will let you watch the 1995 feature across multiple formats.

Lionsgate has remastered both the original Japanese and English audio tracks for Dolby Atmos. There’s also support for Dolby Vision HDR. Included in the release is a digital copy of the movie. For good measure, you also get the film on Blu-ray. Special features include new audio commentaries from English scriptwriter Mary Claypool and Richard Epcar, who voices Batou in the dub. Best Buy will sell an exclusive steelbook version of the release that features the art of artist Orlando Arocena.