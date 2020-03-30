'Ghost Recon Breakpoint' players can invite friends to join them for free

If you haven't played Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint and didn't check it out during the free weekend that just ended, Ubisoft has revealed a couple more ways you can try it without having to pay a dime. Until June 16th, people who've bought the game can invite up to three friends to join them for co-op action via the friend pass. So, if you or one of your buddies has bought Ghost Recon Breakpoint, you can play together even if you don't all own a copy.
You'll need to all need to be on the same platform with at least the trial version of the game installed. You'll also each need a PS Plus or Xbox Live subscription to hop into the game together on console.