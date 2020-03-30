Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Ubisoft

'Ghost Recon Breakpoint' players can invite friends to join them for free

The friend pass is available until the middle of June.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
39m ago
Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
Ubisoft

If you haven't played Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint and didn't check it out during the free weekend that just ended, Ubisoft has revealed a couple more ways you can try it without having to pay a dime. Until June 16th, people who've bought the game can invite up to three friends to join them for co-op action via the friend pass. So, if you or one of your buddies has bought Ghost Recon Breakpoint, you can play together even if you don't all own a copy.

You'll need to all need to be on the same platform with at least the trial version of the game installed. You'll also each need a PS Plus or Xbox Live subscription to hop into the game together on console.

Alternatively, if you don't know anyone who already has a copy, you can play up to six hours of Ghost Recon Breakpoint for free. Your progress will carry over if you buy the game, but if you did try it during the free weekend, you might not be able to take advantage of that timed trial. If you played for six hours or more, you're out of luck. If you played for, say, three hours over the weekend, you can use the trial pass for another three hours.

The friend pass and timed trial arrive after last week's update brought the long-awaited immersive mode and a mission featuring Sam Fisher from Splinter Cell to the tactical first-person shooter.

In October, Ubisoft said that early sales of the game and The Division 2 were "very disappointing" and noted that it perhaps didn't wait long enough between titles in the Ghost Recon and Division series for the latest games to perform better. That seems to have played into the publisher's decision to delay many of the titles on its slate.

With few scheduled release dates on the docket, it makes sense that Ubisoft would try to prompt more people to try its current games. The friend pass and timed trial are solid attempts at doing so.

Ghost Recon, Ubisoft, PC, PS4, Xbox One, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company.
