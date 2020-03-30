'Ghost Recon Breakpoint' players can invite friends to join them for free

Play #GhostRecon Breakpoint and up to 3 friends plays FREE when you sign up for the Friend Pass - now through June 16! Click the link below for more info. — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) March 30, 2020

Alternatively, if you don't know anyone who already has a copy, you can play up to six hours of Ghost Recon Breakpoint for free. Your progress will carry over if you buy the game, but if you did try it during the free weekend, you might not be able to take advantage of that timed trial. If you played for six hours or more, you're out of luck. If you played for, say, three hours over the weekend, you can use the trial pass for another three hours.

The friend pass and timed trial arrive after last week's update brought the long-awaited immersive mode and a mission featuring Sam Fisher from Splinter Cell to the tactical first-person shooter.

In October, Ubisoft said that early sales of the game and The Division 2 were "very disappointing" and noted that it perhaps didn't wait long enough between titles in the Ghost Recon and Division series for the latest games to perform better. That seems to have played into the publisher's decision to delay many of the titles on its slate.

With few scheduled release dates on the docket, it makes sense that Ubisoft would try to prompt more people to try its current games. The friend pass and timed trial are solid attempts at doing so.