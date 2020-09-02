Latest in Gear

Image credit: Microsoft

GIF search, voice typing and more are coming to Windows 10

The new features are available for Windows Insiders to test.
Ann Smajstrla
1h ago
Windows 10 is getting an integrated GIF search, improvements to voice typing and other new features, Microsoft Senior Program Manager Brandon LeBlanc wrote in a Windows blog post. All are currently in beta testing. The overall goal of the new features, LeBlanc said, is to improve the system’s ability to help you communicate via voice and text on your devices. 

To better enable you to react with the perfect laughing, crying or eye roll GIF, Windows 10 will allow you to quickly input animated GIFs by typing WIN + [.] and WIN + [;]. The selection of GIFs, supported by GIF database Tenor, will be continuously updated based on current trends and hashtags.

Voice typing is introduced as a “new and improved” version of Windows dictation. The new version has been optimized for use with touch keyboards, has auto-punctuation and back end updates that should make voice typing faster and more responsive. You can also use voice commands to stop or pause voice typing and to delete or select certain words.

The voice typing feature has a button on the touch keyboard for easy access. The touch keyboard has been updated in other ways, including new key press animations and sounds, emoji and GIF search and small tweaks to key sizes and layouts.

An exact timeline for when those of us who aren’t beta testers will get these new features is unclear, but if you want to try them now you can simply sign up for the Windows Insider program. There are also a handful of developer-focused changes that you can read about at the Windows Blog.

