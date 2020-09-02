GIF search, voice typing and more are coming to Windows 10

Windows 10 is getting an integrated GIF search, improvements to voice typing and other new features, Microsoft Senior Program Manager Brandon LeBlanc wrote in a Windows blog post. All are currently in beta testing. The overall goal of the new features, LeBlanc said, is to improve the system’s ability to help you communicate via voice and text on your devices.
To better enable you to react with the perfect laughing, crying or eye roll GIF, Windows 10 will allow you to quickly input animated GIFs by typing WIN + [.] and WIN + [;]. The selection of GIFs, supported by GIF database Tenor, will be continuously updated based on current trends and hashtags.