Glastonbury Festival will livestream a concert series for the first time

The in-person Glastonbury Festival has been cancelled for a second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that isn't stopping organizers from putting on a show. They're holding their first livestreamed event, Live at Worthy Farm, on May 22nd. The five-hour film shows artists like Coldplay, Haim and Jorja Smith playing at familiar festival locations like the Pyramid and Stone Circle, with "very special guests" providing a spoken-word narrative in between sets.

The proceeds will go toward causes like Greenpeace, Oxfam and WaterAid, and will also help the in-person gathering (hopefully) return in 2022.

Tickets are available now (one per order). Notably, though, there isn't one global livestream. You instead choose the one that best fits your time zone. People in the UK, Europe, Africa and the Middle East will pay £20 (€23) to watch starting at 7PM BST, while people in the Americas will pay $27.50 to watch either at 7PM Eastern or 7PM Pacific. Australia, New Zealand and Asia attendees pay AUD$35 to watch starting at 7PM AEST on May 23rd.

It's an unusual strategy, and it won't be surprising if people in one time zone end up spoiling moments for another. With that said, it won't be surprising if you see more major online events staggered like this — at least until it's safe to stand in the mud with your fellow concertgoers again.