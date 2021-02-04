You can now buy the software behind Imogen Heap's musical gloves

Glover, the software that powers Imogen Heap’s Mi.Mu gloves, is now available to buy as a standalone product. Priced at $159, Glover interprets gestures made in three-dimensional space and can translate them to run a MIDI or OSC controller. The system will even integrate with a number of popular music-making platforms, including Ableton Live, Analog Lab V and Apple MainStage.
The software was originally designed to work with Heap’s gloves, which she envisaged as a way to get “more expressive control of the tech in the studio and on stage.” Since 2010, Heap has worked with researchers at the University of the West of England to refine and develop the program. It is now a popular tool, used by musicians including Ariana Grande, Chagall and Lula.XYZ.