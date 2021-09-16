GM extends its Bolt EV production shutdown until at least mid-October

After GM shuttered all but four of its plants on account of the ongoing global chip shortage, the American automaker had to halt production at its Orion assembly plant, where its uncannily flammable Bolt EVs are built, on account of the vehicle battery recall. The Orion shutdown was only supposed to last until September 24th, to give GM time to properly address its battery issues, however, on Thursday, GM extended that shut down until at least the middle of October.

The company has not clarified when exactly Bolt EV production might restart but GM assured the public that sales will not resume until it has fully investigated and rectified the issue. Per Reuters, GM will continue "to work with our supplier to update manufacturing processes" until it is satisfied with the battery's performance and safety. There also still no word on when the six production plants that GM shut down due to the chip shortage will reactivate. These collective shutdowns have adversely impacted production of the Chevrolet Traverse, Equinox, Blazer, the Buick Enclave, and the GMC Terrain.