GM will enable vehicle-to-home charging on all Ultium-based EVs You'll be able to use your car battery to power your home for a while by 2026.

GM says it will support vehicle-to-home (V2H) bidirectional charging on all of its electric vehicles with Ultium battery technology by model year 2026. The first vehicles that will support the tech include the 2024 model year Chevrolet Silverado EV RST, GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, Chevrolet Blazer EV, Chevy Equinox EV, Cadillac Lyriq and Cadillac Escalade IQ — the company is set to reveal the latter on August 9th. There's no indication as to when the upcoming Ultium-based Chevy Bolt will support V2H.

Several automakers are adopting V2H technology, which enables owners to power their home in a pinch using their EV. It's an option that can come in very useful during a blackout or even to save money by drawing from the EV's battery when electrical grid prices are high. You can still charge your EV by connecting it to your home's power supply, of course.

Last year, GM announced a spin-off business called GM Energy that includes a division focused on home energy management solutions such as V2H. In June, GM Energy revealed some of its residential hardware, which includes systems with V2H support, so it was only a matter of time until GM started enabling the tech on its vehicles.

Owners of Ultium EVs will be able to manage the transfer of energy between their vehicle and home using the GM Energy Cloud software platform. GM says it will reveal more details about when it will start enabling the tech in its vehicles at a later date.