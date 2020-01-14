Latest in Gear

Image credit: Gareth Fuller - PA Images via Getty Images

Google rolls out a simplified Gmail settings menu

It’s only for the web app, though.
Marc DeAngelis
24m ago
A view of a Google Gmail interface on a laptop in Ashford, Kent. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 14, 2020. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire (Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images)
Gareth Fuller - PA Images via Getty Images

Gmail is a simple and relatively sleek email client. That doesn’t quite apply to its settings interface, though, which is a bit of a mess. A new quick settings menu should help to clean things up. When a user clicks the gear icon, they will be presented with both a sidebar that shows a variety of frequently adjusted options, as well as the user’s inbox. Any changes will be shown in real time, so users can compare settings and test them out.

The full settings menu isn’t going anywhere. A “See all settings” button will bring the user to the full array of options. The update is just an easier and faster way to see the most relevant settings, and it doesn’t add any new options.

Some Gmail users should start seeing the change today, but the update won’t be fully rolled out until sometime this summer. Hopefully the simplified menu helps to streamline one of the few downsides of Google’s email client.

