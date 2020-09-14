GMC will detail the Hummer EV on October 20th

The Hummer EV has a new release date. GMC will detail its new electric truck on October 20th, with online reservations opening that same day. The automaker had originally planned to reveal the vehicle on May 20th, but it ended up delaying the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sometimes the biggest leaps forward are actually diagonal. The world premiere of the world’s first all-electric supertruck, #GMCHummerEV. See it. Reserve it. 10.20.20.https://t.co/MM1MgDH8NJ pic.twitter.com/AAWnbvN5xl — GMC (@GMC) September 14, 2020

Building on a tease it shared last week, GMC also confirmed the truck will include a ‘crab mode’ feature that will allow it to move diagonally. Beyond that, we also know the Hummer's electric engine will deliver up to 1,000 horsepower and give it the ability to accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in approximately three seconds. You'll have the option to remove its roof panels so that you can more easily take in the scenery while driving. All of those features should make for an interesting EV, but whether there's a market for a luxury super-truck in 2020 is a separate question. The Hummer EV is also likely to face tough competition from the Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T.