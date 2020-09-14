Latest in Gear

Image credit: GMC

GMC will detail the Hummer EV on October 20th

The truck will include a 'crab mode' for driving diagonally.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
42m ago
Comments
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Hummer EV
GMC

The Hummer EV has a new release date. GMC will detail its new electric truck on October 20th, with online reservations opening that same day. The automaker had originally planned to reveal the vehicle on May 20th, but it ended up delaying the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Building on a tease it shared last week, GMC also confirmed the truck will include a ‘crab mode’ feature that will allow it to move diagonally. Beyond that, we also know the Hummer's electric engine will deliver up to 1,000 horsepower and give it the ability to accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in approximately three seconds. You'll have the option to remove its roof panels so that you can more easily take in the scenery while driving. All of those features should make for an interesting EV, but whether there's a market for a luxury super-truck in 2020 is a separate question. The Hummer EV is also likely to face tough competition from the Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T.

In this article: transportation, GMC, GM, Hummer, Hummer EV, ev, electric vehicle, Electric car, electric truck, covid-19, coronavirus, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

IKEA partners with ASUS ROG on 'affordable' gaming furniture

IKEA partners with ASUS ROG on 'affordable' gaming furniture

View
LG's Wing 5G is the strangest dual-screen phone we've ever seen

LG's Wing 5G is the strangest dual-screen phone we've ever seen

View
Fitbit gets FDA clearance for its Sense smartwatch and ECG app

Fitbit gets FDA clearance for its Sense smartwatch and ECG app

View
Microsoft xCloud will offer over 150 Xbox games when it goes live tomorrow

Microsoft xCloud will offer over 150 Xbox games when it goes live tomorrow

View
Astronomers detect signs of life in Venus's atmosphere

Astronomers detect signs of life in Venus's atmosphere

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr