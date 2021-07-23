GM's hands-free Super Cruise is coming to six more Cadillacs in 2022

Beginning the first quarter of next year, GM will make its advanced semi-autonomous driving assistant, Super Cruise, available on six more Cadillac models including the Escalade, CT4,CT5, Silverado, Hummer EV, and Sierra.

"We’re excited to expand Super Cruise to even more new models with additional capabilities to provide our customers with even more opportunities to go hands-free,” Mario Maiorana, Super Cruise chief engineer, said in a prepared statement. “The additional Super Cruise-enabled vehicles and new features are an important step toward our goal of enabling hands-free driving 95 percent of time and getting people more comfortable with letting go of the wheel.”

These vehicles will also enjoy a number of additional features that the current generation of Super Cruise users do. These include Trailering capability which enables drivers to engage the system even if they're towing a load behind them, Automatic lane change, and Enhanced navigation display, which will highlight Super Cruise-compatible routes and roads along the way to your driving destination. Now, if you already own a Super Cruise enabled vehicle and want to upgrade to the more advanced system, you are in luck assuming you bought your GM SUV in 2021 as that is the only model year getting an upgrade. If you bought between 1997, when Super Cruise was first introduced, and 2020, sorry but no dice, you'll have to change your own lanes like a schmuck.