Latest in Gear

Image credit: GoDaddy

GoDaddy confirms security breach affecting 28,000 hosting accounts

An unauthorized individual gained access to users' hosting accounts last year.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
33m ago
Comments
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

GoDaddy
GoDaddy

GoDaddy has admitted to BleepingComputer that 28,000 customers’ hosting accounts had been compromised in a security breach. The company notified affected users through an email that an “unauthorized individual” obtained access to their login information. It added that it found no evidence that the compromised accounts’ files had been modified in any way and that it had already blocked the unauthorized individual from its systems.

In a statement sent to the publication, GoDaddy revealed that the affected web hosting accounts had been exposed through an altered SSH file, which it has already removed from its platform to protect the rest of its 19 million users. The security incident took place on October 19th, 2019 and was discovered on April 23rd, 2020 after the company’s security team detected suspicious activity on some of its servers.

GoDaddy clarified in its statement that only the usernames and passwords used to access remotely hosted servers were compromised and that “the threat actor did not have access to customers’ main GoDaddy accounts.” It also told affected customers that their login information had been reset and that they need to take extra steps to regain access to their accounts “out of an abundance of caution.”

In this article: news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Who knew I’d get obsessed with a spreadsheet game?

Who knew I’d get obsessed with a spreadsheet game?

View
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $250 at Best Buy

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $250 at Best Buy

View
Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

View
Stadia's game controller finally works wirelessly on your computer

Stadia's game controller finally works wirelessly on your computer

View
Best Buy slashes the price of a TCL 8-Series Roku TV by 50 percent

Best Buy slashes the price of a TCL 8-Series Roku TV by 50 percent

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr