Latest in Gaming

Image credit: PlayStation

The next God of War will come to the PS5 in 2021

"Ragnarok is coming."
Nathan Ingraham
1h ago
Comments
188 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

God of War Ragnarok
PlayStation

At the end of today’s PlayStation 5 event (in which Sony finally announced pricing and a release date for its next console), there was a big tease of a surprise at the very end. The next God of War game will arrive sometime in 2021. As with past games, it’s being developed by Sony’s Santa Monica Studios. It appears to be a direct sequel to the outstanding 2018 series reboot — and while we saw no game footage, it’s clear that we’ll be dealing with Ragnarök, a world-ending conflict between the gods and their enemies. Indeed, a screen simply said “Ragnarök is coming” in the teaser, a message that came after an icy version of the God of War logo and some words from protagonist Kratos.

Such a fate was teased in the original game, and while we know virtually nothing about how things will unfold, it seems like Kratos and his son Atreus may have pushed the world of Norse mythology they inhabit towards this conflict. Sadly, it’ll be a while before we find out, but a tease of such a huge game could help fence-sitters decide to invest in a PS5 sooner than later.

Update 5:11PM ET: As noted by Zoe Delahunty-Light at Eurogamer, the God of War logo also doubles as an image of Jörmungandr, the World Serpent, who will be familiar to players of the first game as well as Norse mythology scholars. It’s a pretty great little tease of what’s to come, as Jörmungandr is said to kill Thor in Ragnarök.

In this article: ps5, god of war, playstation 5, ragnarok, sony, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
188 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The PS5 arrives November 12th and it starts at $400

The PS5 arrives November 12th and it starts at $400

View
The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X and Series S

The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X and Series S

View
PlayStation Plus Collection gives PS5 owners the best PS4 games

PlayStation Plus Collection gives PS5 owners the best PS4 games

View
'Hogwarts Legacy' will make you a wizard in 2021

'Hogwarts Legacy' will make you a wizard in 2021

View
Oculus Quest 2 review: The $299 VR headset to rule them all

Oculus Quest 2 review: The $299 VR headset to rule them all

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr