The next God of War will come to the PS5 in 2021

At the end of today’s PlayStation 5 event (in which Sony finally announced pricing and a release date for its next console), there was a big tease of a surprise at the very end. The next God of War game will arrive sometime in 2021. As with past games, it’s being developed by Sony’s Santa Monica Studios. It appears to be a direct sequel to the outstanding 2018 series reboot — and while we saw no game footage, it’s clear that we’ll be dealing with Ragnarök, a world-ending conflict between the gods and their enemies. Indeed, a screen simply said “Ragnarök is coming” in the teaser, a message that came after an icy version of the God of War logo and some words from protagonist Kratos.

Such a fate was teased in the original game, and while we know virtually nothing about how things will unfold, it seems like Kratos and his son Atreus may have pushed the world of Norse mythology they inhabit towards this conflict. Sadly, it’ll be a while before we find out, but a tease of such a huge game could help fence-sitters decide to invest in a PS5 sooner than later.