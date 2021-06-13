'Godfall' will hit PS4 on August 10th

Godfall was the first game confirmed for PlayStation 5 all the way back at The Game Awards in 2019. Counterplay Games and Gearbox are looking to expand the player base by bringing it to PS4 as well. If you pick up the flashy looter-slasher on the last-gen console, you'll get a free upgrade to the PS5 edition.

There have been a ton of cases of PS4 and Xbox One titles getting PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades, but we haven't seen many examples of games going in the opposite direction.

A paid expansion called Fire and Darkness is coming, with new enemies and a mission to save the Fire Realm. All players will get access to the Lightbringer update, which adds a new endgame mode, a matchmaking beta, dozens of loot items and more than 50 skins for Valorplates, the core armor sets that give players different abilities and buffs.

Godfall will arrive on PS4 on August 10th. The expansion and update will be released on the same day on PS4, PS5 and Epic Games Store.