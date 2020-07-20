GOG Galaxy 2.0 adds official Epic Games Store integration

When GOG Galaxy 2.0 launched as a closed beta last year, its goal was to show all of your digital games in one place. There have been lots of community integrations that allow you to bring in games from platforms other than GOG, but until now Xbox Live was the only official integration. Today, GOG announced an official Epic Games Store integration for GOG Galaxy 2.0.

“We’re excited that Epic Games Store integration has come to GOG Galaxy 2.0,” said Steve Allison, Epic Games Store general manager. “It’s an important step towards breaking down walls between PC stores, as it enables a unified experience for players to manage their PC games library independent of where their games were purchased.”