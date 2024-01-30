Gogoro's new flagship Pulse is a sporty, high-tech scooter

Gogoro is best known for its battery swapping tech, but its new scooter may be one of the quickest and highest-tech models available. The flagship Pulse can accelerate from 0 to 32MPH in just 3.05 seconds thanks to the company's "Hypercore" tech that delivers 378nm of torque to the back wheel. At the same time, it's fitted with a 10.25 HD touch display that offers turn-by-turn navigation and more.

The first thing that stands out with the Pulse is the new angular and modern design that differs from past models that were more on the retro side. It also has the benefit of reducing non-essential drag and using airflow to cool the electric motor, according to Gogoro.

The new 9kW Hyper Drive powertrain features a new hybrid water and air dual-cooling system, allowing the H1 motor to hit up to 11,000 RPM. And while it boosts performance, it's also supposed to reduce energy consumption, the company wrote.

Gogoro

It uses an active-matrix lighting system with 13 separate LED units. Each of those actively switch on to adapt to the rider's speed, turns and even weather conditions, presumably to improve visibility in traffic. As you drive it faster, the active-matrix headlights also extend further down the road and the active-corner lighting "provides wider bands of light aimed in the direction of each turn," Gogoro says.

The 10.25-inch panoramic touch display is something you don't see on too many scooters. Along with the turn-by-turn navigation with real-time traffic information, it comes with a new iQ Touch HD system that display battery swap locations, speeds, power levels and more, while letting you select from different ride modes. Gogoro claims it's the first two-wheeled vehicle to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon QWM2290 digital chassis.

Riders will be able to unlock and start the Pulse using their iPhone by adding the scooter key to their Apple Wallet. You'll also be able to use Apple's Find My feature to locate the scooter if it's stolen or lost.

Gogoro is based in Taiwan, and now operates in nine markets including India, The Philippines, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and Israel. The company has yet to announce a price for the Pulse, but it'll start shipping in Taiwan in late Q2 2024.