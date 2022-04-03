GOG's Spring Sale deals include 'Cyberpunk 2077' for $30

GOG is winding down its annual Spring Sale, and this is a good opportunity to score some hit games at steep discounts. For starters, Cyberpunk 2077 is down to just $30. If you haven't yet tried the Keanu Reeves-starring action RPG, now might be a good time to jump in.

Other major deals tend to revolve around classics. Witcher 3 Complete is available for $15, while the Alien: Isolation Collection is down to $10. Hollow Knight is on sale for $7.50, as is Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. The enhanced version of the legendary RPG Planescape: Torment is selling for $5, and you can snag XCOM 2 for $3. Not that this is the end of the bargains. Over 4,500 titles are discounted, so the odds are that a game you want available on the cheap.

The sale ends April 3rd at 6PM Eastern. As of this writing, GOG is also giving away the survival-tinged turn-based combat game Deep Sky Derelicts. All games in the store are DRM-free and thus don't need activation or an internet connection to play. While this won't get you many cutting-edge releases, it might help build your collection — or at least, add to your backlog.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Subscribe to the Engadget Deals Newsletter Great deals on consumer electronics delivered straight to your inbox, curated by Engadget’s editorial team. See latest Subscribe Please enter a valid email address Please select a newsletter By subscribing, you are agreeing to Engadget's Terms and Privacy Policy.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.