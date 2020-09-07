Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

August's fourth-gen WiFi Smart Lock drops to $219 on Amazon

It's the lowest price we've seen on the device to date.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
23m ago
Comments
16 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

August WiFi Smart Lock
Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

August’s fourth-generation WiFi Smart Lock is a cinch to install, works with all the major digital assistants and connects to your home network without the need for a separate bridge. It’s also on sale on Amazon right now. The Smart Lock is down from $249.99 to $218.69, a saving of just over $30. That’s the lowest price it’s dropped to on Amazon to date, and it’s the cheapest we’ve seen the smart lock anywhere so far.

Buy August Smart Lock at Amazon for $219

You won’t need to dismantle your door’s entire locking mechanism to install it. As with previous models, you just need to replace the plate on the inside of the door with the smart lock. The device is also just over half of the size of its predecessors.

The WiFi Smart Lock works with iOS and Android, and it has a sensor that lets you know when the door is closed and locked. It offers an activity feed of comings and goings, and you’ll be able to lock or unlock it even when you’re not home. That should be useful if guests arrive at your place a little earlier than expected.

In this article: smart lock, wifi smart lock, august, amazon, august wifi smart lock, smart home, smarthome, commerce, connectedhome, connected home, smartlock, engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
16 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Crowdfunded dongle brings wireless Android Auto to more cars

Crowdfunded dongle brings wireless Android Auto to more cars

View
Withings’ ScanWatch is the best hybrid smartwatch I've tried so far

Withings’ ScanWatch is the best hybrid smartwatch I've tried so far

View
Amazon foils plot using phones in trees to get more deliveries

Amazon foils plot using phones in trees to get more deliveries

View
‘Fall Guys’ will use the same anti-cheat software as 'Fortnite'

‘Fall Guys’ will use the same anti-cheat software as 'Fortnite'

View
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 gets its first big discount on Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 gets its first big discount on Amazon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr