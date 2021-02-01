Google search results can tell you more about a site before you visit it

Google is introducing a new feature to help you find out more information about the websites that show up when you use its search engine. Provided you live in the US, as of today, you’ll start to see a three dots icon next to each search result. Tapping on one of those, whether you’re on mobile or desktop, will bring up a description of the website that’s on the other end of the link.

In most instances, that information will come from Wikipedia unless Google points you to one of its services, in which case you’ll get a blurb on how it sourced its data. In cases where neither is available, you get some basic information about the website, such as when it was first indexed. In every instance, there will be a note if your connection to the website is secured through HTTPS.