Image credit: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx

Google is investigating an AI researcher over the handling of sensitive data

Another AI ethics researcher left Google last month under disputed circumstances.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
37m ago
Photo by: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 10/14/20 Google offices in Chelsea, Midtown Manhattan, New York City on October 14, 2020 during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. (NYC)
John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx

Google is investigating an artificial intelligence researcher after it detected that "an account had exfiltrated thousands of files” and shared them externally. Margaret Mitchell, a co-lead of the Ethical AI unit, has been locked out of Google's corporate systems over the matter. 

The investigation follows the acrimonious exit last month of another prominent AI researcher, Timnit Gebru, who said Mitchell has been told that she'll be locked out for a few days. According to an Axios source, Mitchell used automated scripts to search her messages for examples of discriminatory treatment toward Gebru. Engadget has contacted Google for comment.

“Our security systems automatically lock an employee’s corporate account when they detect that the account is at risk of compromise due to credential problems or when an automated rule involving the handling of sensitive data has been triggered," it said in a statement. "In this instance, yesterday our systems detected that an account had exfiltrated thousands of files and shared them with multiple external accounts.”

As Bloomberg notes, Mitchell has expressed support for Gebru on Twitter and criticized Google and other tech giants for how they handle gender, race and systemic bias issues. On Tuesday, Mitchell criticized Google CEO Sundar Pichai's upcoming meeting with leaders of historically Black colleges and universities.

Gebru, who is Black and worked with Mitchell on the Ethical AI team, claims Google fired her. She had indicated she might quit if the company didn't meet her demands. Google shut down Gebru's email access and told her reports that she resigned.

Thousands of Googlers, academics and others signed an open letter in support of Gebru. Pichai apologized for how the company handled the issues surrounding her departure and pledged to investigate. Google employees formed a union soon afterwards.

