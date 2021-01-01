Google is investigating an AI researcher over the handling of sensitive data

“Our security systems automatically lock an employee’s corporate account when they detect that the account is at risk of compromise due to credential problems or when an automated rule involving the handling of sensitive data has been triggered," it said in a statement. "In this instance, yesterday our systems detected that an account had exfiltrated thousands of files and shared them with multiple external accounts.”

As Bloomberg notes, Mitchell has expressed support for Gebru on Twitter and criticized Google and other tech giants for how they handle gender, race and systemic bias issues. On Tuesday, Mitchell criticized Google CEO Sundar Pichai's upcoming meeting with leaders of historically Black colleges and universities.

Say you have a problem with consistently alienating Black women and have caused serious damage in their lives.

You could:

A) try to undo that damage

B) try to find more Black people to like you (the tokenism approach).

Good luck.....https://t.co/rrhL8AQDIF — MMitchell (@mmitchell_ai) January 19, 2021

Gebru, who is Black and worked with Mitchell on the Ethical AI team, claims Google fired her. She had indicated she might quit if the company didn't meet her demands. Google shut down Gebru's email access and told her reports that she resigned.

Thousands of Googlers, academics and others signed an open letter in support of Gebru. Pichai apologized for how the company handled the issues surrounding her departure and pledged to investigate. Google employees formed a union soon afterwards.