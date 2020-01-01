Google reportedly allowed ads that spread mail-in voting misinformation

Google spokeswoman Charlotte Smith didn’t answer specific questions from The Washington Post, but instead gave this statement: “We have zero tolerance for ads that employ voter suppression tactics or undermine participation in elections. When we find those ads, we take them down.”

Lynn C. McGregor, political communication professor at the University of North Carolina, told The Washington Post that Google’s decision to not remove the ads and the length of time it took to reach the decision is “a really worrying warning sign.” “On its face, this is misleading users about the voting process. And if that’s what these platforms want to protect against, then this is the type of ad they should remove,” McGregor said.

Google recently announced changes to its ad policies meant to prevent advertisers from working together to distribute misinformation, or provide access to “hacks” or “leaks.” These changes go into effect September 1st. “We believe these new measures strike the right balance in helping preserve trust in our elections while allowing for robust dialogue and public discourse about current events,” Smith said at the time. Misleading ads of this sort are likely to continue up through the election, so hopefully Google will be prepared to act faster and more consistently with their policy going forward.