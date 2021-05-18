Login
Sign up

Google is simplifying how developers build Android for Cars apps

There’s a better way to make apps work on both Android Auto and Android Automotive.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|05.18.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
May 18th, 2021
In this article: android, ev charging, news, parking, gear, plugshare, chargepoint, android auto, parkwhiz, google, android automotive, apps, google io 2021, infotainment, navigation
Android Auto
Chargepoint

Google is looking to make it even easier for developers to build Android for Cars apps. The company opened up an Android for Cars app library in the Jetpack tool suite in March, helping developers to bring navigation, parking and electric vehicle apps to Android Auto. The library will also support Android Automotive, so developers will be able to create apps that are compatible with both platforms. As such, developers shouldn't have to allocate as many resources to make sure their apps work on both.

Several early access partners are bringing apps in those categories to Android Automotive, including Chargepoint, Parkwhiz and Plugshare. Google plans to open up the app library to more categories later. Initially, the company only allowed third-party developers to create media and messaging apps for Android for Cars.

Android Automotive is a full infotainment system that doesn't have to rely on a connected Android device. Google says that, by the end of this year, more than 10 car models will support the platform, including vehicles from Volvo, General Motors and Renault. With more cars set to use Automotive, it makes sense that Google wants to help developers build out the app ecosystem.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget