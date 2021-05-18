Google is simplifying how developers build Android for Cars apps

Google is looking to make it even easier for developers to build Android for Cars apps. The company opened up an Android for Cars app library in the Jetpack tool suite in March, helping developers to bring navigation, parking and electric vehicle apps to Android Auto. The library will also support Android Automotive, so developers will be able to create apps that are compatible with both platforms. As such, developers shouldn't have to allocate as many resources to make sure their apps work on both.

Several early access partners are bringing apps in those categories to Android Automotive, including Chargepoint, Parkwhiz and Plugshare. Google plans to open up the app library to more categories later. Initially, the company only allowed third-party developers to create media and messaging apps for Android for Cars.

Android Automotive is a full infotainment system that doesn't have to rely on a connected Android device. Google says that, by the end of this year, more than 10 car models will support the platform, including vehicles from Volvo, General Motors and Renault. With more cars set to use Automotive, it makes sense that Google wants to help developers build out the app ecosystem.