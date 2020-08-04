Google finally launches Nearby Share to rival Apple's AirDrop

One of the concerns around a nearby sharing feature is that it opens you up to being sent random garbage from pranksters in the area. Nearby Share has privacy settings that should prevent that by letting you choose from staying “hidden,” visible to “some contacts” or to “all contacts.” You can also share files anonymously if you wish, saving you the need for exchanging identifying contact information if you prefer not to.

Google

Nearby Share will also work with Chromebooks in the coming months and enable easy transfers between your laptop and smartphone. A version of Nearby Share has existed for Android devices for years — whether it’s through the recently retired Beam feature (which worked via NFC) or through Google’s Files Go app. But this new iteration looks better integrated into the OS. When you pull up the Sharing menu for a photo, for example, you’ll have a prominent option for Nearby Share right below the thumbnail instead of having to scroll through various app options to find it. It took Google awhile, but it’s nice to finally see this long-awaited feature roll out. Now we just have to see how long it will take for the whole Android ecosystem to get Nearby Share.