Google will let you try on AR makeup on Search

Google has launched a new augmented reality feature on Search meant for holiday shoppers looking to buy lipsticks and eyeshadow while staying safe in their homes. The tech giant has teamed up with ModiFace and Perfect Corp, companies behind many AR beauty technologies, to roll out a feature that gives you a way to virtually try on makeup right from your Search results.

In particular, the new feature will give you access to virtual makeup from L’Oreal (which owns ModiFace), MAC Cosmetics, Black Opal and Charlotte Tilbury. When you search for products from those brands, say Mac’s Powder Kiss lipsticks, on Chrome or the Google app, you’ll come across the virtual experience. You can either try the eyeshadows and lipsticks on photos of models with different skintones or choose the option to try them on yourself by using your phone’s camera.