Image credit: mericsso via Getty Images

Google will let you try on AR makeup on Search

But only products from its partner brands.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
23m ago
"Yellowknife, Canada - February 16, 2012: MAC lipsticks in various colours. MAC Cosmetics, officially named Make-up Art Cosmetics, was founded in Toronto Canada and later acquired by Este Lauder in 1994. MAC manufactures a extensive line of cosmetics."
Google has launched a new augmented reality feature on Search meant for holiday shoppers looking to buy lipsticks and eyeshadow while staying safe in their homes. The tech giant has teamed up with ModiFace and Perfect Corp, companies behind many AR beauty technologies, to roll out a feature that gives you a way to virtually try on makeup right from your Search results.

In particular, the new feature will give you access to virtual makeup from L’Oreal (which owns ModiFace), MAC Cosmetics, Black Opal and Charlotte Tilbury. When you search for products from those brands, say Mac’s Powder Kiss lipsticks, on Chrome or the Google app, you’ll come across the virtual experience. You can either try the eyeshadows and lipsticks on photos of models with different skintones or choose the option to try them on yourself by using your phone’s camera.

It’s obviously far from being the first beauty AR tech. ModiFace worked with a lot of brands like Benefit to create similar AR tools in the past, and YouTube launched an AR Beauty Try-On feature last year to let users try on makeup while watching tutorials. Being able to access the tool right from your search results makes things easier if you’re looking to buy specific products from the participating brands, though.

In addition, Google will start showing recommendations from beauty, apparel and home and garden enthusiasts and experts, including online influencers, when you browse Google Shopping on your phone. As TechCrunch notes, both features are part of Google’s broader efforts and overall investment in online shopping. The company told the publication that they’re a continuation of its moves to open up Google Shopping to more retailers.

In this article: Google, Search, AR, augmented reality, shopping, news, gear
