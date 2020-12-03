Google plans cross-continent concert for Beethoven's 250th birthday

Were he still alive today, Ludwig van Beethoven would turn 250 years old on December 17th. You can celebrate the anniversary of the composer’s birthday by opening up the Google Arts & Culture app on your phone and online.

There, you’ll find a variety of experiences dedicated to recounting his life and influence on music. One will tell you about the little-known story of George Bridgetower, a Black violin virtuoso to whom Beethoven originally dedicated his Violin Sonata No. 9 Sonata — the tale involves a drunken bar brawl between the two. Another will detail Beethoven’s influence on modern music. But the highlight of the celebration is a concert you’ll be able to watch on December 3rd at 7:30 PM ET through YouTube.