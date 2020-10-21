Google Assistant can now play Spotify podcasts on your Nest speakers

Users around the world can now use Google’s Assistant to play and control Spotify podcasts in English, Spotify has confirmed to Engadget. Until now, the voice assistant has only supported its own Google Podcasts, with third-party services limited to music streaming only. However, recent rumors suggested that the third-party podcast support was coming, starting with Spotify.

You can enable the feature by heading to your Assistant device’s settings in the Google Home app (on a smartphone or tablet) and choosing Spotify as the default podcast provider. You’ll be able to find more information here from Spotify once the news post goes live.