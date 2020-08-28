Latest in Gear

Image credit: Igor Bonifacic / Engadget

Google Assistant can help you donate to the Center for Policing Equity

"Hey Google, donate to racial justice."
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
9m ago
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Assistant Snapshot
Igor Bonifacic / Engadget

Google is making it easier for Assistant users to donate to an organization working to address racial bias in policing. Using your phone, ask Assistant to "donate to racial justice," and the digital helper will then take you through contributing to the Center for Policing Equity. You'll also find a dedicated card in Google Assistant's Snapshot. Whatever way you go about donating, 100 percent of every contribution goes to the organization. The Center for Policy Equity employs a data-driven approach to help communities and police organizations create a more equitable public safety model. 

Google quietly added the ability to make donations with Assistant in 2019, but today's update streamlines the process by focusing on one nonprofit. Moving forward, the company says it plans to expand the donation feature to help other specific organizations and nonprofits in the future. 

In this article: Google Assistant, Google, charity, donation, internet, voice assistant, Google Assistant Snapshot, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Someone squeezed a Nintendo Wii into a Game Boy Color-like case

Someone squeezed a Nintendo Wii into a Game Boy Color-like case

View
What you need to know about Apple's iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

What you need to know about Apple's iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

View
Facebook sues man who sold fake Instagram likes

Facebook sues man who sold fake Instagram likes

View
‘Ni No Kuni’ mobile MMO looks utterly gorgeous

‘Ni No Kuni’ mobile MMO looks utterly gorgeous

View
How to buy a gaming laptop

How to buy a gaming laptop

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr