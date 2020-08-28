Google Assistant Snapshot can now be summoned with a voice command

You can now summon Google Assistant’s Snapshot by saying “Hey Google, show me my day.” The tech giant introduced the feature as a way to view your tasks for the day in one place back in 2018, and up until recently, you can only access it by tapping on the icon in the Assistant window’s bottom left corner. Now, you can use the new voice command to bring up Snapshot, as long as English is your default language. Google says the feature will roll out for additional languages in the coming months.

In addition, you’ll now see more information on the Snapshot card, including upcoming birthdays and holidays. When you tap on a birthday notification, it’ll show you a new card with actions you can take, such as calling or texting the celebrant or sending them a personalized birthday song.