Google Assistant's latest games are built for your smart display

Google wants to make its smart displays more fun. Today, it’s adding a handful of new games that you can play with Google Assistant on smart displays like the Nest Hub Max. If you’re a trivia fan, you might choose to play Jeopardy! hosted by Alex Trebek, Who Wants to be a Millionaire or Trivia Crack. There are also wordplay games, a drawing game and Google’s version of an escape-the-room challenge.
Google Assistant was already capable of playing a few voice-based games. All you had to do was say, “Hey Google, let’s play a game.” But the titles added today take advantage of smart displays, combining the screen with voice and touch controls. Google plans to focus more on smart display games and says it will launch more titles by the end of the year.