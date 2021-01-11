Latest in Gear

Image credit: Handout . / Reuters

Google's quantum computing division will help develop new drugs

It teamed with Boehringer Ingelheim to do molecular dynamics simulations.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
2h ago
Comments
63 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A handout picture from October 2019 shows Sundar Pichai and Daniel Sank (R) with one of Google's Quantum Computers in the Santa Barbara lab, California, U.S. Picture taken in October 2019. Google/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Handout . / Reuters

Google’s Quantum AI division is teaming with pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim to develop new types of drugs, the companies announced. The idea is to research and develop quantum computing tech to do “molecular dynamics” simulations, or the study of how molecules and atoms move. Boehringer Ingelheim has developed a new quantum lab for the three-year project, saying it’s the “first pharmaceutical company worldwide to join forces with Google in quantum computing.”

Boehringer Ingelheim will do the computer-aided “in silico” drug design while Google will supply the quantum computers and algorithms. Quantum computing has shown promise in this field, as it can in theory handle larger, more complex molecules than regular simulations. “Extremely accurate modelling of molecular systems is widely anticipated as among the most natural and potentially transformative applications of quantum computing,” said Google head of quantum algorithms, Ryan Babbush.

Current powerful computers can handle most types of drug simulations, but they’re not very good during the early stages of R&D, when scientists study molecules related to disease mechanisms. “Quantum computing has the potential to accurately simulate and compare much larger molecules than currently possible,“ Boehringer Ingelheim wrote in the press release. The company noted that quantum computing is still an “emerging technology,” however, so it might take some time for the partnership to bear fruit.

In this article: quantum computing, Boehringer Ingelheim, Google Quantum AI, Google, simulations, pharmaceuticals, drugs, news, gear, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
63 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7+ has LTE, new CPUs and a bigger battery

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7+ has LTE, new CPUs and a bigger battery

View
LG's rollable phone is a tantalizing response to Samsung's foldables

LG's rollable phone is a tantalizing response to Samsung's foldables

View
LG's latest 4K UltraFine monitor is its first with an OLED panel

LG's latest 4K UltraFine monitor is its first with an OLED panel

View
Samsung's Galaxy Upcycling turns old phones into IoT devices

Samsung's Galaxy Upcycling turns old phones into IoT devices

View
TCL pushes 8K and 'OD Zero' mini LED tech for its 2021 TVs

TCL pushes 8K and 'OD Zero' mini LED tech for its 2021 TVs

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr