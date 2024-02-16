Google brings a version of Pixel's 'Hold for Me' tool to more phones and desktop via Search

Waiting on hold is a great way to hear the same weird instrumental song over and over again, but otherwise it’s an absolute waste of time. Google originally tackled the issue on its Pixel phones back in 2020 via the “Hold for Me” tool, which would wait in the queue and alert you when an actual person picked up. Now, a very similar feature is being tested on Google Search.

The appropriately-named “Talk to a Live Representative” will call a business on your behalf, navigate through the various phone menus, wait on hold and then notify you when an actual human is ready to talk. It’s currently available as a Search Labs experimental feature and was originally spotted by an X user called Sterling.

This actually goes a bit further than the Pixel-exclusive feature. “Talk to a Live Representative” is available on just about any phone and most computers, whereas “Hold for Me” is reserved for Pixel 3 models and newer . It’ll also actually initiate the call in the first place. Pixel owners must enable Hold for Me once the call has already been initiated.

Here’s how it works. When you search for customer service numbers, you’ll see a “talk to a live representative” prompt. Once you tap the prompt, you’ll be directed to answer some questions as to the purpose of the call. For instance, you might want to update an airline booking or cancel a flight. The system will ask for your number and that’s that. You’ll get SMS updates regarding wait times and Google will call you when it has the service rep on the line.

There are some caveats. This is an experimental feature, so it's subject to bugs, and it doesn’t work for every customer service number out there. It currently specializes in airlines, telecommunication companies, big-box retailers, insurance providers, mail carriers and more, according to a list obtained by 9to5Google.