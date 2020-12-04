Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google brings tab search to Chromebooks with Chrome OS 87

Chromebooks can now display the battery level of a connected Bluetooth device.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
44m ago
Comments
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A new Chromebook wallpaper on Chrome OS 87
Google

Google is rolling out Chrome OS 87, which includes the recently revealed tab search feature. You can access that from the circular button in the top-right corner or by pressing Ctrl-Shift-A, as 9to5 Google notes. It's a useful function that will help you find a specific tab across all of your open windows. Tab search will arrive on the desktop Chrome browser later.

Once you’ve updated your Chromebook, you’ll be able to see the battery levels of connected Bluetooth devices, a feature that’s mainly meant for wireless headphones. You can see the battery percentage in the Bluetooth menu and via a notification in the bottom right of your screen when you connect a device. 

There are also 36 more wallpapers to choose from, some of which were created with the Chrome Canvas app, along with mouse, touchscreen and stylus input support for the Alt-Tab window switcher. Other features include tweaks to language settings to make life easier for multilingual users, support for switch accessibility devices and the option to rename files and pick folders to store them in when saving to Google Drive.

As ever, it may take several days before the update is available to everyone.

In this article: chrome, google chrome, google, chrome os, tab search, bluetooth, accessibility, chromebook, chromebooks, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
The best Cyber Week tech deals you can still get today

The best Cyber Week tech deals you can still get today

View
Google rolls out 2Gbps fiber service in Huntsville and Nashville

Google rolls out 2Gbps fiber service in Huntsville and Nashville

View
Kratos coming to 'Fortnite' could be the first of several video game cameos

Kratos coming to 'Fortnite' could be the first of several video game cameos

View
Razer Tomahawk modular gaming PC is now available for $2,400

Razer Tomahawk modular gaming PC is now available for $2,400

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr