Google brings tab search to Chromebooks with Chrome OS 87

Google is rolling out Chrome OS 87, which includes the recently revealed tab search feature. You can access that from the circular button in the top-right corner or by pressing Ctrl-Shift-A, as 9to5 Google notes. It's a useful function that will help you find a specific tab across all of your open windows. Tab search will arrive on the desktop Chrome browser later.

Once you’ve updated your Chromebook, you’ll be able to see the battery levels of connected Bluetooth devices, a feature that’s mainly meant for wireless headphones. You can see the battery percentage in the Bluetooth menu and via a notification in the bottom right of your screen when you connect a device.