Google says Chrome 87 has the biggest performance boost in years

There was a time when Chrome was perhaps the nimblest browser around, but over the years, it has demanded more and more system resources. Google is looking to reverse course a bit. It’s bringing performance enhancements and speed boosts to the browser starting with Chrome 87, which is rolling out now.
Google says Chrome will prioritize your active tabs, which will reduce CPU usage by up to five times. The company found in testing that the under-the-hood upgrades can improve system battery life by up to an hour and a quarter. Chrome will also require less power and memory than in the past. Google claims the browser will start up to 25 percent faster, while pages will load up to seven percent quicker.