Google says Chrome 87 has the biggest performance boost in years

These changes mark Chrome’s largest performance gain in years, according to Google. The company will roll out these updates gradually across versions 87 and 88 of Chrome.

The Android version of Chrome is getting a boost too. Google says pages will load “near instantaneously” when you move backward and forward. The company will gradually roll out the back/forward cache as part of Chrome 87.

If you’re anything like me, you have dozens of tabs open at any time, and finding what you need can be a pain. Google’s looking to take the sting out of that a bit by displaying a list of open Chrome tabs and letting you start to type in the name of the one you’re hunting down. That tab search feature will be available on Chromebooks first, and it’ll arrive on the desktop version of Chrome soon.