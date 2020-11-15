Stadia players can now send messages to each other

Google hasn’t given up on its video game streaming service. In a blog post, the company announced a slew of small but welcome features that are rolling out now to Stadia. The biggest addition is messaging — that’s right, simple text-based messages — with friends and party members. The feature started rolling out last week, but now it’s available in every region that Stadia currently supports. If you’re using the Stadia controller or any other gamepad, you should also be able to access predictive ‘smart replies.’

Google has made it easier to share your best gaming moments, too. If you record a video clip, for instance, it will now be captured with anything you were barking into a microphone. Mobile and browser-based users can also share their screenshots and clips with a public link, just like Google Photos.