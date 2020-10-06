Google is beefing up password security on mobile versions of Chrome

Google has rolled a series of security updates into the latest version of Chrome on Android and iOS, pushing the mobile browser toward parity with its desktop granddaddy. Chrome 86, the version that lands today, will support Safety Check on Android and iOS, Enhanced Safe Browsing on Android, and improved password-filling on iOS.

Google is also implementing a program that not only recognizes when a password has been compromised, but will take users directly to the appropriate “Change Password” form. This feature will be active in both Android and iOS versions of Chrome. It ties into Google’s Safety Check system, which scans for compromised passwords, ensures Chrome is up to date and checks whether Safe Browsing is on.