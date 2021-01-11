Google confirms Pixel 6 Pro display flickering issue will be fixed next month

Google's Pixel launches have been often been marred by hardware and other problems, with some more serious than others. The Pixel 6 has avoided that trend so far, but it still has a few minor issues around the display, 9to5Google has reported. Users noticed that when the Pixel 6 Pro is off, pressing the power button with slight pressure (not enough to turn it on) seems to activate a strange display "flicker." This doesn't affect the device when it's on.

In a support document, Google acknowledged the issue and said it will be fixed in the December software update. In the meantime, it gave the following instructions: "To avoid seeing this, when the power is off, do not cycle the power button. When you want to use the phone, hold the power button down long enough to turn it on." Google added that it's not "an issue with the phone hardware," meaning a software update will handle the problem.

The November patch has just been released today, with the main fix being a tweak to the Internet Quick Settings panel. As such, it'll take another month or so to fix the flickering issues. With the Pixel 6 being Google's first smartphone with its own Tensor processor, hopefully we won't see any major hardware issues.