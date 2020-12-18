Google details what happened during Monday's cloud outage

On Monday morning, Google services like Gmail and Drive were down for about 45 minutes, leaving many Workspace users unable to do their work. In the aftermath of the incident, Google promised it would conduct an investigation into what happened. In a post spotted by 9to5Google, it has now shared its findings.
At the center of the outage was work Google had done to migrate to its User ID Service, which handles authenticating your account credentials. The problem originated in October when the company moved to a new system for allocating system resources, while leaving parts of the old one in place.