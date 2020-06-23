Google Docs is adding Spanish-language grammar suggestions

Over the past few years, Google has been using its expertise in machine learning and artificial intelligence to help English speakers write better. It's now doing the same for those who write in Spanish.

Starting today, Google Docs will make grammar suggestions in both English and Spanish without the help of a third-party extension like Grammarly. The app will also automatically detect when you switch between the two languages and provide you with relevant suggestions in each. As before, the feature will use machine translation to spot everything from an incorrect word choice to more advanced issues.