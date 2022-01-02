Google will put domestic violence help at the top of relevant searches

Those facing abuse can quickly contact a 24-hour hotline.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|02.01.22
@jonfingas

Sponsored Links

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
February 1st, 2022
In this article: news, gear, abuse, domestic violence, internet, Google, web, search
Google logo on a phone and a computer screen. Google closeup logo displayed on a phone screen, smartphone the logo or the search engine in various backgrounds like keyboard, dark illuminated texture or a computer screen, as seen in this multiple exposure illustration, the company's symbol is globally recognized. Google, LLC is an American tech giant, a multinational technology company that specializes in Internet-related services and products, which include online advertising technologies, a search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware. It is considered one of the Big Four - Big Tech technology companies in the U.S. and globally. Amsterdam, the Netherlands on January 10, 2022 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Google is making it easier for domestic violence survivors to get help. As of today, people who search for domestic violence and abuse terms in the US will see a box that provides direct contact info for The National Domestic Violence Hotline's 24-hour phone (1-800-799-7233) and chat services. The move is meant to help survivors quickly get assistance, particularly when there's only a brief opportunity to safely request aid.

The hotline is available directly in English and Spanish, and through interpreters for over 200 additional languages. Representatives can also offer internet-specific advice, such as hiding your search history or creating an alternate email account.

The quick-access box is similar to those Google offers for other personal crises, and reflects a familiar goal. Google uses these boxes to provide relevant, trustworthy information that could save valuable time, and the effort will easily be worthwhile if it helps people escape dangerous domestic situations.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget