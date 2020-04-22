Latest in Gear

Image credit: Thomas Trutschel via Getty Images

Google Drive will start automatically deleting Trash files after 30 days

Beginning October 13th, Drive will no longer store your digital garbage indefinitely.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
9m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 22: The logo of the filehosting service Google Drive is shown on the display of a smartphone on April 22, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
Thomas Trutschel via Getty Images

Beginning on October 13th, Google Drive is changing its Trash policies. After 30 days, files that you’ve trashed will be automatically deleted. Until now, those files have been stored indefinitely, unless you manually and permanently deleted them from Trash. There’s a good chance you’ll only be impacted by this change if you were using this odd policy to hoard files.

As The Verge notes, other Google products, like Gmail, already delete trashed files after 30 days. So this update will bring some consistency across Google’s products.

To help everyone ease into this transition, Google Drive will display a banner with details of the change and will show in-app notifications in Drive, Docs and Forms. Admins will still be able to restore files deleted from a user’s trash for up to 25 days, and the changes don’t impact policies set by Google Vault admins.

In this article: psa, google, drive, google drive, trash, policy, change, update, deleted, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: PS5 price, release date and pre-order info revealed

The Morning After: PS5 price, release date and pre-order info revealed

View
PlayStation 5 pre-orders start at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy

PlayStation 5 pre-orders start at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy

View
You’ll need more than $299 to truly enjoy next-gen gaming

You’ll need more than $299 to truly enjoy next-gen gaming

View
The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X and Series S

The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X and Series S

View
Apple Watch Series 6 hands-on: A few new tricks in a very familiar package

Apple Watch Series 6 hands-on: A few new tricks in a very familiar package

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr