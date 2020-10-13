Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

Google's Duplex AI can book your haircut appointments

It took two years for the feature to be practical.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
9m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google Duplex books a haircut appointment
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Google first showed off Duplex by having the AI book haircut appointments, but the Assistant feature was unexpectedly left by the wayside in favor of making restaurant reservations. It appears to have come roaring back, though. VentureBeat has discovered that Duplex is now ready to book haircut appointments in the real world. When you find a barber or hairstylist that requires a phone call to book an appointment, you tell Assistant details like your preferred timing, cut type, and even your choice of stylist — the AI then handles the call for you.

As before, Duplex will warn that the call is automated and being recorded. If the hairstylist doesn’t want to be recorded, Duplex will pass the call to a human operator.

It’s not certain just when haircut bookings rolled out, or why it took so long. We’ve asked Google for comment.

As VB notes, this expansion might be coming at a crucial moment. Google originally billed Duplex as a help for businesses that wanted to reach people online, but didn’t have internet booking systems. With the pandemic greatly limiting business, the AI helper could help find valuable customers for hair salons that might otherwise lose clients.

In this article: Google, duplex, AI, Google Assistant, artificial intelligence, haircut, hairstylist, barber, internet, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon Prime Day: What to expect, plus our shopping tips

Amazon Prime Day: What to expect, plus our shopping tips

View
The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

View
Razer peripherals and laptops are at all-time low prices for Prime Day

Razer peripherals and laptops are at all-time low prices for Prime Day

View
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review: The noise-cancelling powerhouse

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review: The noise-cancelling powerhouse

View
Apple on designing the A14 Bionic for the iPad Air and beyond

Apple on designing the A14 Bionic for the iPad Air and beyond

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr