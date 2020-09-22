Latest in Gear

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

Google will no longer let developers charge for Chrome extensions

Developers who want to charge will need to find another way to process payments.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
55m ago
Comments
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

POLAND - 2020/06/15: In this photo illustration a Google Chrome logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

Google will soon discontinue paid extensions for its Chrome browser. The company had previously temporarily disabled the feature but now plans to make the change permanent, as spotted by 9to5Google

With the change, developers who want to charge users for Chrome extensions will no longer be able to rely on Google to handle payments. In a notice to developers, Google said that “the ecosystem has grown and developers now have many payment-handling options available to them,” compared with when it first launched its web store in 2010. 

The company has already begun to turn off the features associated with paid extensions, as developers have not been able to publish new paid features since March. The company will further disable free trials in December, and will remove the ability to make in-app purchases in February.

In this article: google, Google Chrome, Chrome, developers, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Apple Watch Series 6 is already discounted at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 6 is already discounted at Amazon

View
How and where to pre-order an Xbox Series X or S

How and where to pre-order an Xbox Series X or S

View
Amazon's $500 'Prime Bike' is a connected spin bike made by Echelon

Amazon's $500 'Prime Bike' is a connected spin bike made by Echelon

View
Microsoft Teams will add breakout rooms and automated meeting recaps

Microsoft Teams will add breakout rooms and automated meeting recaps

View
Jabra's Elite 85t true wireless earbuds offer adjustable ANC for $229

Jabra's Elite 85t true wireless earbuds offer adjustable ANC for $229

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr